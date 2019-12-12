Mittwoch, Dezember 18, 2019
Challenge Wanaka 2020
Qualifikationsmöglichkeiten für die Europameisterschaften 2020

Von Stefan Leitner
Challenge Wanaka 2020

2020 findet mit der Europameisterschaft über die Mitteldistanz im Rahmen der Challenge Walchsee statt. Neben der Mitteldistanz werden die Aquathlon und Aquabike Europameister in Walchsee gekürt.

Die Europameister über die Sprintdistanz werden in Malmö (SWE) gesucht. Über die Olympische Distanz erneut in Tartu (EST)

Bei diesen Bewerben werden Qualifikationsplätze vergeben:

ETU Triathlon Europameisterschaft, Olympische Distanz, Tartu (EST), 02.-05.07.2020

Datum Event Distanz Plätze/AG
02.05.20 36. Ober-Grafendorf Triathlon 1,5 / 40 / 10 Olymp. Distanz 3
10.05.20 8. Schwarzataler Triathlon 1,5 / 40 / 10 Olymp. Distanz Restplätze

ETU Triathlon Europameisterschaft, Sprintdistanz, Malmö (SWE), 07.-09.08.2020

Datum Event Distanz Distanz Plätze/AG
17.05.20 10. Vulkanlandtriathlon 0,75 / 20 / 5 Sprintdistanz 3
13.06.20 33. Neufeld Triathlon – Sprint Triathlon 0,75 / 20 / 5,4 Sprintdistanz 3
20.06.20 Kitzbühel Triathlon 2020 0,75 / 18 / 5 Sprintdistanz Restplätze

ETU Triathlon/Aquathlon/Aquabike Europameisterschaft, Challenge Walchsee-Kaiserwinkl, 25.-28. Juni 2020

Datum Event Distanz Plätze/AG Triathlon MD Plätze/AG Aquabike Plätze/AG Aquathlon
01.02.20 Steeltownman Indoor 0,4/3 5
23.05.20 16. Linztriathlon 1,9/82/21,1 5 5
24.05.20 Challenge St. Pölten 2020 1,9 / 90 / 21,1 Restplätze 5
24.05.20 11. Pöttschinger Aquathlon 0,2/3 5
06.06.20 Steeltownman 1/5 Restplätze
07.06.20 Waldviertler Eisenman Classic 1,9 / 84 / 21 Restplätze
Challenge Wanaka 2020

Stefan Leitner
Stefan Leitnerhttps://www.trinews.at
Stefan Leitner ist Herausgeber der Zeitschrift Trinews. Als aktiver Age Group Triathlet konnte er sich mehrmals für den IRONMAN Hawaii qualifizieren und internationale Medaillen in seiner Altersklasse gewinnen. Als Inhaber der Sport und Event Agentur Leitner organisiert Stefan Leitner mit seinem Team die ALOHA SPORT Events. Er ist Inhaber und Geschäftsführer der Sport und Event Agentur Leitner.

