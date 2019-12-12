Qualifikationsmöglichkeiten für die Europameisterschaften 2020

2020 findet mit der Europameisterschaft über die Mitteldistanz im Rahmen der Challenge Walchsee statt. Neben der Mitteldistanz werden die Aquathlon und Aquabike Europameister in Walchsee gekürt.
Die Europameister über die Sprintdistanz werden in Malmö (SWE) gesucht. Über die Olympische Distanz erneut in Tartu (EST)
ETU Triathlon Europameisterschaft, Olympische Distanz, Tartu (EST), 02.-05.07.2020
|Datum
|Event
|Distanz
|Plätze/AG
|02.05.20
|36. Ober-Grafendorf Triathlon
|1,5 / 40 / 10
|Olymp. Distanz
|3
|10.05.20
|8. Schwarzataler Triathlon
|1,5 / 40 / 10
|Olymp. Distanz
|Restplätze
ETU Triathlon Europameisterschaft, Sprintdistanz, Malmö (SWE), 07.-09.08.2020
|Datum
|Event
|Distanz
|Distanz
|Plätze/AG
|17.05.20
|10. Vulkanlandtriathlon
|0,75 / 20 / 5
|Sprintdistanz
|3
|13.06.20
|33. Neufeld Triathlon – Sprint Triathlon
|0,75 / 20 / 5,4
|Sprintdistanz
|3
|20.06.20
|Kitzbühel Triathlon 2020
|0,75 / 18 / 5
|Sprintdistanz
|Restplätze
ETU Triathlon/Aquathlon/Aquabike Europameisterschaft, Challenge Walchsee-Kaiserwinkl, 25.-28. Juni 2020
|Datum
|Event
|Distanz
|Plätze/AG Triathlon MD
|Plätze/AG Aquabike
|Plätze/AG Aquathlon
|01.02.20
|Steeltownman Indoor
|0,4/3
|5
|23.05.20
|16. Linztriathlon
|1,9/82/21,1
|5
|5
|24.05.20
|Challenge St. Pölten 2020
|1,9 / 90 / 21,1
|Restplätze
|5
|24.05.20
|11. Pöttschinger Aquathlon
|0,2/3
|5
|06.06.20
|Steeltownman
|1/5
|Restplätze
|07.06.20
|Waldviertler Eisenman Classic
|1,9 / 84 / 21
|Restplätze
- Produkthinweis -