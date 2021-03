Datum Time (GMT) Frauen Männer

Montag, 22 Mar 19:30 Race 1: Running

Route: 11.1 Ocean Blvd

Distance: 11.65kmClick here to join (Women only) Race 1: Cycling

Route: London 8

Distance: 20.8kmClick here to join

Freitag, 26 Mar 19:30 Race 2: Cycling

Route: London 8

Distance: 20.8kmClick here to join (Women only) Race 2: Running

Route: 11.1 Ocean Blvd

Distance: 11.65kmClick here to join

Montag, 29 Mar 19:30 Race 3: Running

Route: Chili Pepper

Distance: 8.25kmClick here to join (Women only) Race 3: Cycling

Route: Crit City (Downtown Dolphin)

Distance: 10 laps / 19kmClick here to join

Freitag, 02 Apr 19:30 Race 4: Cycling

Route: Crit City (Downtown Dolphin)

Distance: 10 laps / 19kmClick here to join (Women only) Race 4: Running

Route: Chili Pepper

Distance: 8.25kmClick here to join

Montag, 05 Apr 19:30 Race 5: Running

Route: London Classique

Distance: 11.1kmClick here to join (Women only) Race 5: Cycling – Time Trial

Route: Tempus Fugit

Distance: 19.7kmClick here to join